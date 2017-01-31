Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mersey Gateway charges have been branded a ‘broken promise’ for Cheshire West motorists.

Chris Matheson MP said commuters needing to use the toll bridge will ‘need a hefty pay rise just to stand still’.

The Government announced a £2 standard one-way charge will apply to everyone outside Halton last week.

Both the new Mersey Gateway bridge and the existing Silver Jubilee Bridge, which is currently free, will cost you.

The Government announced in 2015 that it would examine the feasibility of discounts for CWaC and Warrington drivers.

Mr Matheson criticised the fact the Department for Transport was now ruling it out.

He said: “This is another broken promise from the Conservative Government to people in Chester.

“They talk about ‘financial reasons’ for the decision, but what about the finances of commuters who have not had the opportunity to prepare for this?

“We’re talking about people getting hit for over a thousand pounds extra every year in some cases, just to get to work.”

“If people are already working on the other side of the water, they’re going to need a hefty pay rise just to stand still.”

Those who live within Halton borough will be able to cross for free, pending a small registration fee.

The City of Chester MP added his calls for even a discounted fee for those in Cheshire West had fallen on deaf ears.

Mr Matheson said: “I have asked transport ministers for reduced rates for those who can demonstrate they have a job that requires them to cross the current bridge to get to work.

“But ministers’ ears seem to be closed to that as well.

“Yet again it’s working people getting clobbered by a government that will say anything to get elected, and then throw it back in our faces once they are in office.”

Parliamentary under-secretary for transport Andrew Jones MP said the DfT’s decision followed a study which found there would be a risk of legal challenge if some council areas received free crossings and not others.

He said: “The Government has already provided £86m to Halton to develop the scheme, to pay for land and to deal with land contamination.

“Once the scheme opens, the Government will also be providing a further substantial contribution of £288m to help fund both the cost of the bridge and also to increase the funds available to enable residents of Halton to use the bridge for free.

“It is Government policy that users of estuarial crossings should help pay for the benefits they receive.

“The Mersey Gateway is no different.”

Any bridge users will be able to apply for £90 peak time monthly passes (£1,080 a year) or £60 off-peak, or pay £5 to register for 10% discounted tolls (£1.80 a trip).

