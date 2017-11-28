Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff and young people from a Chester child and adolescent mental health unit have cycled the equivalent of 500 miles to raise funds for Children in Need.

The group from Ancora House took part in Children in Need’s Rickshaw Challenge by cycling the equivalent of Chester to Paris – which is 500 miles – in just one week. The service saw a number of staff members and young people taking on the challenge, with their efforts raising a total of £262 in donations.

Alongside cycling, staff members dressed up in Pudsie onesies to recruit volunteers and collect donations.

The week saw a number of young people and staff come together to encourage one another to meet their goal of 500 miles.

Assistant practitioner at Ancora House Clair Josting-Moulder said: “It has been really great to get everyone involved in such a worthwhile project, the young people have been so keen to reach 500 miles and each day have been eager to find out how far we have gone on the map and who has cycled the most in our daily competition.

“All the staff have got behind this too and have been encouraging each other, which has been really nice to see.

“We have really enjoyed the week and we’re thrilled to have raised money for Children in Need.”

Ancora House is a child and adolescent mental health inpatient unit based in Chester.

The centre provides inpatient and day patient care (also known as Tier 4 services) for children and young people with severe and/or complex mental health conditions.