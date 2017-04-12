Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two suspects charged over a robbery in Frodsham were allegedly carrying a gun

The victims were left ‘extremely shaken’ after their house in Fairways was raided by masked men at about 10pm on March 28.

Thomas Dean, 26, of Sedgemoor Road, and Declan Kilbride, 22, of Anfield Road, both Liverpool, allegedly threatened the occupants before swiping ‘a number of keys’ and making their escape.

They have both been charged with robbery, possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm while committing an offence.

Detective Inspector Karen Jaundrill said: “I would like to reassure local residents that this type of incident is rare.

“The victims in this case have been left extremely shaken and we are doing all that we can to support them.”

After they were arrested and charged, Dean and Kilbride first appeared at Chester Magistrates Court on March 30.