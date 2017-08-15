Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s only cheese toastie café is teaming up with the city’s Tuk Tuk team so customers can enjoy a night to remember.

Laura Lautrete, who owns Meltdown in Handbridge, has collaborated with staff from Saughall -based Deva Tuk Tuk for the one-off event on Thursday, August 24, where customers will get to ride across town in the automatic rickshaw and enjoy tipples and cheese toasties.

For £40, participants will get picked up from The Cross or even their homes if they live locally, and enjoy a glass of prosecco en route to Meltdown where they will be greeted with a beer and one of the cafe’s unique grilled cheese sandwiches.

Chester's Tuk Tuk taxi ready to hit city streets

Afterwards, they will be picked up by the Tuk Tuk team and taken back home or to the city centre.

Laura, who opened Meltdown earlier this year after deciding Chester needed a unique new eatery specialising in cheese, said the event was her ‘best idea yet’.

“I always thought I could definitely do something together with the Tuk Tuk girls and I love a good local collaboration with another independent business.

“They popped in and we put our heads together and this is what we came up with. I am so excited about it – it’s my best idea yet!”

The event starts from 5pm and booking is essential with full payment in advance. For more details call Meltdown on 01244 659528.