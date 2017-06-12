The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chester FC’s oldest season ticket holder visited the ground today to buy his 2017/18 ticket and meet the gaffer.

Stanley Wilks was invited to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium due to his status as the club’s oldest season ticket holder so the club could thank him for his continued support throughout the years.

Ninety-four-year-old Stanley has been following the Blues for 85 years – and has recently renewed his East Stand season ticket for the 2017/18 campaign.

He had a cup of tea in the manager’s office when he visited today (June 12), and discussed all things Chester FC with Jon McCarthy – before getting a sneak peek into the changing rooms and a look at the revamped pitch.

Stanley said: “I’m here – rain, snow or sunshine.”

