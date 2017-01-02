Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new year was only a few hours old when the first babies of 2017 were born at the Countess of Chester Hospital .

While revellers partied across the city, midwives at the Countess were busy welcoming two new bundles of joy into the world.

Nancy Faith Thornton was born at 3.40am, weighing 8lb 1oz, to proud parents Alison and Phillip of Chester .

Nan Barbara Thornton was quick to wish the couple well, saying on Facebook: "Well done Philly and Ali on the birth of our newest granddaughter."

Just an hour or so after Nancy was born, along came another new arrival.

Emilia Harrison born at 5.04am weighing 7lb 9oz to the delight of parents Sarah Harrison and James Andrews, of Chester.