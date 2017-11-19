Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The old saying ‘age is just a number’ is a phrase that Chester body fitness/bodybuilder Paula Cox firmly believes in.

At the age of 51, Paula is one of the country’s highest body fitness achievers over 40 and this is Paula’s first year competing in competitions - despite only starting training in the sport at the age of 49.

A former professional dancer, Paula says she always had a passion for fitness and later in life moved towards becoming more physically active at the gym, doing five gruelling fitness classes a week plus weights, and using a personal trainer.

During one gym session two years ago, a stranger suggested Paula think about competing in body fitness/building - and after thinking about it, she decided to give it a try.

“It was challenging as I was holding down a full time job at the hospital, just started my full time Nursing degree which was a three year course with homework,” says Paula. “How could I train 7 days a week plus meal preparation?

"I had no social life at all but friends and family were understanding as they knew I was very passionate. I wanted to compete in a body building/fitness competition by the time I was 50 and managed it by 51.”

In her first year of competing, Paula entered three competitions back to back which she described as ‘very mentally and physically exhausting on the body’ but she kept on pushing and came second in the NPA (Natural Physique Association) finals as well as coming fifth in Britain’s over 40s category.

“I have been so lucky to be able to pursue my goals whilst having such supportive friends and family, especially my husband, as our personal life together was on hold for roughly a year,” said Paula. “I also have an amazing coach, who is just spot on with his knowledge and approach in getting me stage ready. “I was really thrilled and excited at what I had achieved and especially at the age of 51. Age is just a number and if we put our mind to something, there are no barriers.”

And Paula’s journey hasn’t stopped there. After reading about all she had achieved as an all-Natural body builder, US based Sports Certified Health and Wellness Company Isagenix invited her to meet them at their headquarters in Arizona, and she’s now been asked to be part of a team of athletes who will represent the company in the UK where the company has recently just been launched.

“I had an amazing experience in Arizona and was treated with kindness and respect, socialising with like-minded people that believe in health and wellbeing. I also had the pleasure of meeting Susan Sly who is also involved in the company, who is a coach, trainer and author and has had appeared on many shows Fox, CNN, NBC. She was very inspiring.

“I just hope that I can inspire others to follow their dreams and achieve their goals in life whether it be extreme fitness, and weight loss or business building. Age shouldn’t stop anyone from achieving their dreams.”