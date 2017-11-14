Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police say a stolen medical car from Oulton Park motor racing circuit has been found in Delamere Forest.

Officers from Northwich Local Policing Unit had been seeking the silver BMW X5 taken from the track at Little Budworth , near Tarporley, shortly before 2.40pm today (Tuesday, November 14).

The car is used to provide medical assistance to spectators.

However, Cheshire Police have now confirmed the car has been found at Delamere Forest. It is believed to have been discovered in a car park.

Spokeswoman Rachel Hayes said: "Officers located the stolen car at Delamere Forest shortly before 5pm. The vehicle was not damaged. Enquiries are continuing into the theft."

The vehicle was easily recognisable because it was heavily branded as the ‘Oulton Park Medical Car’.