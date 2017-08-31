Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Team members from Mecca Ellesmere Port swapped dabbers for clippers as they took part in a charity headshave to raise vital funds for a young girl fighting for her life.

Erinn Taylor, from Lache, was sadly diagnosed with a rare blood type and bone marrow when she was just two.

In December 2016 she was then devastatingly told she had leukemia which she courageously fought and thankfully went into remission.

In April 2017, Erinn had a bone marrow transplant and is still currently hospitalised in The Manchester Royal Children’s Hospital.

But on July 7, Erinn and her family received the heartbreaking news that the leukemia had returned.

With the family’s story close to the entire community’s hearts, three team members, Gerry Knegt, Chris Corbett and Nathan Hart, at Mecca Bingo Ellesmere Port helped raise more than £600 for Erinn after shaving off all of their hair.

Gerry Knegt, from Mecca Bingo Ellesmere Port, said: “Erinn’s story has touched all of our hearts here at Mecca Bingo Ellesmere Port and we wanted to do something to show our support to little Erinn and her family whilst also raising vital funds and awareness.

“For a young girl to go through so much and still be very happy and positive is inspiring. People have told us we are brave for shaving our heads but Erinn is the real courageous person here – it was definitely worth it to help such an amazing family during this difficult time.”

A close friend of the Taylor family, Tammy Louise Wallace, said: “We cannot thank everyone enough.

“We are absolutely overwhelmed by what the Mecca team members managed to achieve at the headshave.

“Erinn’s mum is over the moon as the amount raised far exceeds any expectations we had.

“As well as the generous funds raised, you also helped raise awareness.”

If you wish to follow Erinn’s story you can see updates on her Facebook page here www.facebook.com/erinntaylorsjourney.