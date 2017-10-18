Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

McDonald’s at Broughton Shopping Park has undergone a high tech make-over.

Customers now have the option of using one of the restaurant’s self-order kiosks to improve speed and ease of ordering,

And the touch-screen technology means people can adapt how the food is prepared and served as well as accessing nutritional information.

Table service has been introduced to take the stress out of finding somewhere to sit when carrying food; potentially with children, bags and buggies in tow.

In restaurants where table service has been introduced previously, customer feedback has been positive. Families appreciate not having to leave children unattended while queuing and many people feel it frees up more time to chat with friends and relatives.

And the changes have created 20 jobs for the local area.

Franchisee Jeanette Roe, who owns and operates four restaurants in Chester, including the Broughton Shopping Park outlet, says: “These changes are designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible – whether that’s providing people with a chance to get to grips with using a tablet in a relaxed environment or providing parents with a quick and easy way of ordering their food.

“When ordering with the new kiosks customers now have the option to make different food choices, for example, swapping fries for a side salad or adding a fruit bag to their children’s Happy Meal.”

McDonald’s boasts that is constantly striving ‘to bring more innovation to customers in the UK’ with the promise of even more features if current trials prove successful. This could include the option to customise ‘classic burgers’ and playing new interactive table-top games while sharing a meal.