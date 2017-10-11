Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 5,000 runners took part in the MBNA Chester Marathon , Metric Marathon and Mini Marathon on Sunday (October 8).

Runners of all ages took off from Chester Racecourse before passing through the city’s iconic landmarks and then heading out into the Cheshire countryside.

The main race was won by Lloyd Biddell, of Mercia Fell Runners in 2:26:11, with Tom Aldred, of London Heathside, second in 2:27:31, and Stuart Hawkes, of Tipton Harriers, third in 2:28:10.

Sheffield RC’s Sarah Lowery was the first female runner home and 43rd overall in 2:44:24.

Leading the local charge was Ellesmere Port Running Club’s Dave Bennett, who finished 36th in 2:43:05.

Chris Pownell, of Knowsley Harriers, raced to victory in the Metric Marathon in 1:35:36. Darren Rowlands, of Wrexham AC, was second in 1:36:57, with Joshua Crowther, of Blackburn Road Runners, third in 1:37:16.

Dorking and Mole Valley AC’s Hannah Jarvis was the female winner and 13th overall in 1:44:13.

There were top 10 finishes for Ellesmere Port Running Club’s John Stone, who was eighth in 1:41:35, and Helsby Running Club’s Neil Finegan, who was 10th in 1:43:17.

Sadly, the event was marred by tragedy when father-of-three Trevor Cording of Northwich died while taking part in the marathon . Organisers Chris Hulse and Andy White from Active Leisure Events said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends.”

Pictures by Dale Miles.