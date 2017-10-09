Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Masked men armed with a hammer attacked a security guard carrying cash as he left a Winsford bank.

Cheshire police are appealing for information in relation to the incident which happened just before at 11am on Thursday, October 5.

Two men were wearing balaclavas – one armed with a hammer – when they assaulted the guard as he left NatWest Bank on Dingle Walk, Winsford.

The victim lost his helmet but was not hurt.

Police say the offenders fled empty handed in a black VW Polo which was located a short time later in Ways Green, Winsford.

Inspector David Snasdell said: “This is a very serious offence where two men have attacked a man, who was just doing his job, with a weapon. Fortunately, he wasn’t injured but we want to find the people responsible as soon as possible.

“If you witnessed the incident, have any information which could assist with our enquiries, or saw a black VW Polo in that area of Winsford at that time please get in touch.”

Anybody with information about the incident is asked to call Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 251 of 05/10/17. Alternatively, details can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.