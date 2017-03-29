Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Victims of a burglary were left ‘extremely shaken’ after masked men raided their home in Frodsham .

The occupants were threatened by three attackers who broke into the house in Fairways at about 10pm on Tuesday (March 28).

The thieves swiped ‘a number of keys’ before making their escape.

Two suspects from Liverpool, aged 26 and 22, have been arrested in relation to the incident.

Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Karen Jaundrill said: “I would like to reassure local residents that this type of incident is rare.

“The victims in this case have been left extremely shaken and we are doing all that we can to support them.

“Officers are currently following a number of lines of enquiry, including CCTV analysis, forensics and speaking to local residents.”

The two men were taken in to custody on suspicion of aggravated burglary dangerous driving and failing to stop for officers.

DI Jaundrill added: “As part of the investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone who was in the local area at the time of this incident and believes that they may have witnessed anything suspicious.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 977 of March 28.

Details can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.