An Ellesmere Port friend of Manchester terror attack victim Martyn Hett is raising money for a children’s cancer charity after his death.

Twenty-nine-year-old Martyn, who was well-known on social media for his passion for Coronation Street and his spectacular Deirdre Barlow tattoo, was one of the 22 people killed in May's atrocity.

His family friend Dean Snell, from Ellesmere Port, is spearheading a campaign to carry on Martyn's work for charity Kidscan by selling pink enamel bunny ear ribbon badges for £5 each, our sister paper the Liverpool Echo reports.

Dean, 26, says the idea is to create 'something positive out of what was a tragic time'.

He says all money raised from selling the pins will be split in half between both Kidscan and the Manchester Emergency Fund so families affected by the attack can also be helped.

Dean said: “The campaign has been going nuts really.

“It has raised more than £1,300 so far and people have been buying them from the USA and Australia.”

Dean says Martyn would be “made up” with the initiative and the fact money is being raised in his name.

He added: “I originally started the idea to show the families affected by the attack that we are still thinking about them and still doing something for them.

“It was designed to raise money for the Manchester fund.

“Martyn’s brother then spoke to me and asked if I had a few badges spare that he could use to raise money for Kidscan in Martyn’s honour.

“We decided then to split the money and put half towards each cause.

“I can’t physically help anyone so I thought this would be a tiny symbol that we are still doing something to help.”

The badges, which can be purchased at bunnyearspinbadge.bigcartel.com, were also designed by Dean and he says he based the look on the bunny ears ribbon because 'that quickly became a symbol of solidarity and love between fans of Ariana Grande and the innocent victims of the attack'.

A number of police officers from the Cheshire Constabulary have also thrown their support behind the campaign and bought the badges in honour of policewoman Elaine McIver who was killed in the attack while she waited for her partner's daughter in the foyer after the gig.

Dean says the 43-year-old was a colleague of his and he will be attending her funeral next Friday where he hopes 'as many people as possible will be there wearing the badges'.

He said: “I’ve sold nearly 200 to work colleagues alone.

“All of the badges are being posted from my house so it has kept me busy but I’m very glad about that.”