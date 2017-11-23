Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A diverse range of community projects have been awarded just over £45,000 in the second round of awards this year.

The Marshes Community Benefit Fund (MCBF) Panel reveals the projects which have been awarded the second award of the annual £120,000 community payments made by Frodsham Windfarm Limited.

The application process attracted a lot of interest with 16 applications totalling just over £200,000 competing for the second tranche of funding available (£60,000).

The independent panel of local residents agreed to award just over £45,000 to nine projects which in the views of the panel were in accordance with the requirements of the Community Benefit Fund constitution.

The successful applicants are:

Overton Memorial Hall for an upgrade to the toilet block and lighting - £977

Frodsham Literature Festival towards publication of the festival booklet - £2,600

Helsby Rugby Union Football Club for connection to mains electricity - £1,800

4th Frodsham Scouts for a new minibus - £10,000

Frodsham Youth Association for building improvements - £9,717

Alvanley PCC for wall repairs - £500

3rd Frodsham Sea Scouts for camping equipment - £1,882

Frodsham Community Centre for a dance and wellbeing room - £11,000

Kingsley and Newton Village Institute for upgrade of the car park - £7,500.

Panel chairman Dianne Walker explained that panel members are looking forward to seeing the successful projects being developed, to benefit the residents in the areas surrounding the Marshes Wind Farm.

The panel members will be monitoring the projects as they develop to ensure they meet the objectives set out in the signed agreements.

The remainder of the money available in this round but not allocated to projects will be carried forward to the next round.

Projects that were not awarded funding in this round have also been notified. Eligible schemes that were unsuccessful in this round can reapply for future rounds.

Diane said the first round projects are beginning to take shape and reports on their progress will be posted on to the Marshes Community Benefit Fund website and facebook page.

For details of the fund and information on the application process, visit www.marshescbf.uk. Applications for the next round of funds will close at the end of February 2018.