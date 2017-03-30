Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to close an aviation giant’s Broughton branch have put more than 120 jobs under threat.

Marshall Aviation Services are due to go into a 45-day consultation with their 126-strong Flinshire workforce.

Staff provide maintenance, modification, paint and upgrade services to business jets at the Hawarden Airport site

But they now face the axe unless an alternative is found the Daily Post reports.

A spokesman for Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group, said: “Marshall acquired Hawker Beechcraft Ltd in 2013 as part of a strategy to grow in business aviation.

“Faced with changes in the market and with key customers, Marshall has continued to invest in the business, re-shaping and sizing the operation to reflect the market opportunity.

“Despite the commitment and focus of the team at Broughton, supported by Cambridge, these efforts have not resulted in sufficient sales to support the business.”

The Broughton business has made ‘significant losses’ over the last three years. So far no buyer has been found.

The spokesman added: “Discussions with potential buyers for the business have not resulted in a sale and, therefore, we are now entering into a consultation period with a view to closing the business should no alternative come to light.

“Our focus remains on supporting our employees through this difficult period and ensuring we continue to look after our customers.”

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami said the announcement was a ‘surprise’.

He said: “This news has come at a time where the British aerospace industry as a whole, and even more so in the area, seemed to be on the up.

“I will however work closely with the company and will be offering any assistance to ensure limited impact on the employees.”

This consultation process does not impact on the other Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group businesses based at Cambridge, Kirkbymoorside, Brize Norton and Birmingham.

