A husband and wife from Hoole have appeared in court over the theft of thousands of pounds worth of copper cable belonging to Network Rail.

Stephen Mark Carter, 49, is accused of stealing cable to the value of £14,400 from Chebsey in Staffordshire between March 1 and September 30 last year, while 53-year-old Claire Carter is charged with handling the stolen goods during that same period of time.

The couple, who live on Hoole Lane, did not indicate pleas when they appeared at Chester Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 25).

Magistrates refused jurisdiction and sent the case to Chester Crown Court.

The Carters, who have unconditional bail, will appear before Chester Crown Court on February 22 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.