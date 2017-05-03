Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manley Spring Fair was blessed with good weather again this year on Bank Holiday Monday (May 1) and many people came from a considerable distance to attend the fair.

This year Delamere Outdoor Fitness organised a 7K fun run into Delamere Forest, starting and ending at the fair.

The end also included an Inflatable Obstacle Course, which was a great success.

The race was started by local MP Graham Evans, who also gave out the prizes for the annual five-a-side football competition held at the spring fair, which was won this year by children from Manley Village School (sixes) who beat Manley Village School (fives).

Later in the day The Extreme Mountain Bike Show took place which saw a 5x British and European champion showing extreme balance by jumping on his bike from the roof of a van which he ascended on succesive rails.

He then went from a standing start on the ground over a four foot hurdle which was a fantastic and breathtaking display.

The other main attractions at the fair this year were Manley and Alvanley School choirs singing songs from the young voices competition, a magic show which were enjoyed by many children, plus close-up magic around the fair afterwards.

The band from Helsby High School played to a large audience and was extremely well received.

There was also a visit from a vintage Fire Engine Dennis F8, provided by Cheshire Fire Service Heritage Society.

The spring fair takes place each year on the Parish Field in Manley, to raise funds for Alvanley and Manley Churches and was sponsored by the locally based RSK Group Plc.

The whole community was represented with stalls manned by members of both churches, Manley Village Hall Committee, Manley Tennis Club, Manley Social Club, Manley School and Pre-School, and Alvanley School.

A team of locals got together to run the barbeque which supplied burgers, hotdogs and pulled pork to over 1000 people.

Many people turned out with their dogs to enter the dog show and enjoyed the many stalls selling delights such as candyfloss, fudge, locally made chocolates, Ollie’s Apple Juices, Larkton Hall Cheeses, jewellery, bags, cakes, plants and a wonderful online auction which raised nearly £1,000.