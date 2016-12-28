Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester United star Juan Mata has been enjoying Chester’s festive sights.

The Spanish midfielder shared a picture of himself enjoying the view from the Eastgate Clock across his social media pages yesterday, December 27.

He was clearly enjoying time off during the hectic festive football fixture list.

United are riding high after beating Sunderland on Boxing Day and have a few days off before they face Middlesbrough on New Year’s Eve.

In his photo, Mata can be seen looking up a busy Eastgate Street in its splendid Christmas colour.

Teammates David De Gea and Phil Jones were also reportedly in the city taking in the sights.

They were not Chester’s only famous visitors over the festive period.

Stars of ITV’s Victoria Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes, a former Upton-by-Chester High School pupil, were also spotted on Boxing Day.

Former Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman spotted in Chester