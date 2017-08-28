Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cheshire schoolgirl who was one of the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack will feature in a tribute documentary on ITV1 tonight (August 29).

Fourteen-year-old Nell Jones, from Goostrey, was killed when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb outside an Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

The programme called ‘Manchester: 100 Days After The Attack’ will air at 9pm and Nell’s family have been interviewed. An ITV spokesperson said: “This is the powerful and emotional story of some of the people at the heart of the events of that night and how they’ve coped in the following 100 days. From the police, paramedics and medical teams - to those remembering loved ones and those rebuilding lives."

Among others we meet the father left paralysed after being struck by 22 separate pieces of shrapnel determined never to live life as a victim; the police officer reunited for the first time with the little girl whose life she saved; the badly injured teenager who lost his best friend and who will now take her place and walk her mother down the aisle.

The spokesperson added: "This is a film about people and a city caught up in that terrible event who refuse to be defined by terror."

Ariana Grande was Nell's first concert and mum Jayne Jones recalled she was absolutely thrilled to get tickets, telling the programme: “She was absolutely over the moon ...she came in and said look what I’ve got, look what I’ve got ... I can’t believe it can’t believe it I am going to see Ariana Grande."

Twenty-four hours later they were told the devastating news that she hadn’t survived the attack. Her friend Freya Lewis was also seriously injured and is making a brave recovery since being discharged from hospital.

Nell’s family want her to be remembered for her big smile, infectious personality and brilliant hugs. Her mum Jayne says the support from their local community of Goostrey and further afield has been overwhelming. She said: “It gives us a lot of strength , it picks you up when you are down .. it’s like having a big life belt round you keeping you up."

Holmes Chapel Sixth Form Comprehensive School is preparing a memorial garden in Nell’s name. Nell’s brother Joe Jones said: “It will be nice to have something permanent in her memory that we can visit in years to come and even when we come to have children .. it’s somewhere we can take them and say this is about your this is for your auntie this is this is Nell’s place.”