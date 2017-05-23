The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Many families are still yet to be reunited after the horrendous terror attack at Manchester Arena.

Greater Manchester Police have set up a helpline on 0161 856 9400 or 0161 856 9900 for anyone worried about missing family or friends.

At least 22 people have lost their lives and 59 more were injured in the bombing on Monday night (May 22).

Kind Mancunians offered support and places to stay to those who needed help.

Those who have lost their phones may not have been able to contact their relatives.

(Photo: Julian Hamilton)

There is the #MissingInManchester hashtag which is being used by people looking to find their loved ones.

Our colleagues at the Manchester Evening News have an article spreading the word about individual people who are still missing here . A JustGiving page raising money to help support the families affected can be found here.

GMP added assistance is available at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

The investigation into who carried out the attack is well under way. GMP have said the lone attacker died at the scene.

Chief constable Ian Hopkins issued an appeal for anyone with images and videos which could help them to upload them to a specialist police website. This can be found at Ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.

Chief constable Hopkins added: “It is important that we all continue to remain vigilant, but also to go about our daily lives.

"We would ask people to be alert and report any suspicious activity to police on the Anti-Terrorist Hotline 0800 789 321 or dialling 999."