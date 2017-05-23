Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire politicians have been reacting to the Manchester Arena terror attack which has killed 22 people, including children, and injured 59 others.

The incident happened last night just after an Ariana Grande concert had finished at the venue.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise."

Weaver Vale Conservative candidate in the General Election and incumbent MP Graham Evans tweeted: "My thoughts and Prayers are with all those people affected by #manchesterarena incident and the emergency services that are saving lives."

Eddisbury Conservative candidate and sitting MP Antoinette Sandbach (Con) said: "For those #safe in #Manchester - help let your family know and mark yourself safe using #Facebook . Thoughts with families worried."

Labour leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council Cllr Samantha Dixon said: "Deeply shocked and saddened by the events in Manchester. We will offer all practical support to help."

Tory group leader on Cheshire West and Chester Council Cllr Lynn Riley tweeted: "UK reaction to the Manchester blast is to mobilise thoughts, prayer & practical help. Targeting women and girls will leave no stone unturned."

Cheshire Police have released details of an emergency number which people can ring if they are concerned for the welfare of any family or friends.

In a statement they said: "Greater Manchester Police have set up an emergency number for those concerned about friends or family in the area. Please call 0161 856 9400."

Cheshire chief constable Simon Byrne tweeted: "@cheshirepolice stands ready to support @gmpolice this morning after the awful events in Manchester last night."

The Cheshire Search and Rescue Team also tweeted: "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the incident in Manchester. To the brave responders to this incident thank you for all you do and stay safe."

Transport services around Manchester will be severely affected throughout the day.

Northern has announced details of the rail services which will run to and from Manchester on Tuesday, May 23.

The revised timetable has been produced following last night’s incident at Manchester Arena; Manchester Victoria remains closed to the public and is unlikely to re-open until Wednesday morning at the earliest.

As a result of the closure there will be no services operating to or from Manchester Victoria until further notice.

For up-to-date travel information please check National Rail Enquiries.

This statement was issued earlier by ACC Robin Smith from British Transport Police:



“Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) continue to support colleagues from Greater Manchester Police with the major incident at Manchester Arena.



“We were first called at around 10.35pm yesterday (Monday 22 May) and a number of our officers remain on scene assisting our emergency services partners.



“Tragically, 19 lives were lost and around 50 more people were injured. Our thoughts are with all of those affected and who will be coming to terms with this devastating news.



“An emergency number is available for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area. It is 0161 856 9400.



“As the public would expect in response to an incident such as this, extra BTP officers will be on patrol at key railway stations as well as on trains around the country. Throughout the day, commuters can expect to see additional officers on their journey. This will include both armed and unarmed officers.



“My officers are there to reassure concerned members of the public and we’d ask people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour by calling the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 123.



“Until known otherwise, police are treating this as a terrorist incident. Incidents such as this will undoubtedly shock the nation, however, it is essential we stand together in unity against those who try to disrupt our lives.





“Manchester Victoria station remains closed, with services being heavily disrupted or suspended, we continue to urge people to avoid the area whilst the recovery efforts continue. We advise morning commuters to check with Transport for Greater Manchester, National Rail Enquiries and Northern before travelling.” For the latest information on this incident, members of the public are asked to following Greater Manchester Police on Twitter ( @GMPolice ).

Were you at the Manchester Arena last night? If you would like to tell us your story, please email cheshire.news@trinitymirror.com