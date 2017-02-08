Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Manchester City supporter from Chester has had his dying wish granted, thanks to a special visit from his favourite player.

David Burns, 74, a lifelong City fan who lives in Upton , is suffering from throat cancer and doctors say there is nothing more they can do for him.

The father-of-five, who has 14 grandchildren, told members of his family that it would be his dream to meet some of his Manchester City heroes in person.

His family made an emotional appeal to the club asking them to make his wish a reality.

And they were moved to tears yesterday (February 7) as Kompany, his favourite City player, made a surprise visit to the family home.

The 30 year-old Belgian defender took time out from training to make the 90-mile round-trip to Chester to visit the sick fan.

He spent more than an hour sat on the sofa in the front room chatting to ‘gobsmacked’ David about his favourite City memories and players from years gone-by.

Kompany also presented him with a signed shirt bearing his name and posed for pictures with David’s wife, son, daughters and grandchildren.

His wife Christine, 58, said: “It was unbelievable. His face when he first realised who it was just amazing. He couldn’t believe it.

“He said ‘Hello David’ and sat down next to him. They were chatting for ages.

“He was asking who his favourite City players were from his youth and was teaching Vinnie about some of them.

“He was such a nice guy, so lovely.

“I was in tears seeing them together as I knew how much it meant to him.”

David, who is originally from Wythenshawe, south Manchester, was first diagnosed with throat cancer three years ago but after several rounds of both chemotherapy and radiotherapy he was in remission.

However last month he was told he had more tumours on both this throat and voice box.

And he was given the heartbreaking news that the cancer was too aggressive to be treated any further.

It was at that point his daughters Lyndsey, Laura, Lisa and Lydia and son David junior, who he attended City matches with, launched their appeal which was shared thousands of times on Facebook and published in our sister paper the Manchester Evening News .

“He'd told us this would be his dream before he passed,” Christine added.

“We said we’d do everything we could but I think deep down we didn’t think it would be possible."

David's daughter Lisa added: “We really appreciate the support from our friends, family and everyone else who shared the appeal, also Manchester City Football Club and Vincent Kompany himself.

"Dad was so happy that he got to meet him and we are all happy he got that final wish.”