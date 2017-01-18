Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester Airport is flying high after being named the UK’s best airport, for a third year on the trot, at the Globe Awards hosted by Travel Weekly.

The UK’s third largest airport fought off competition from the likes of Heathrow, Liverpool and Birmingham to receive the accolade.

The award comes after 2016 saw Manchester Airport smash its all-time passenger record, as 25.6m people passed through the airport.

New routes introduced last year included Beijing, Los Angeles, Boston, Houston and Phuket.

This year will see a direct route to San Francisco take off with Virgin Atlantic and Thomas Cook Airlines, making Manchester Airport the only UK airport outside London to offer this destination.

Voted for by travel agents, representatives from Manchester Airport picked up the award from David Walliams at a glittering award ceremony at Grosvenor House in London.

Head of marketing for Manchester Airport Patrick Alexander said: “We’re delighted to receive this fantastic award and would like to thank all the travel agents who voted for Manchester Airport.

“2016 was an incredible year for the airport with record passenger numbers and expansion by lots of our airlines.

“Looking ahead, we have some very exciting new routes already confirmed to start in 2017. We’ll also be working hard to try and retain our crown for a fourth year.”