Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Name: Paul Cooney

Job: Managing director of Zodeq in Chester

Where were you born: Hope Hospital, Salford

Where do you live now: Aintree, Liverpool

Education: St Monica’s RC High School, Heaton Park

Family life: Married to Debs with two kids, 11-year-old Aimie six-year-old Jack

My day starts about 6.30am. Most of the time I am up and out quickly, sometimes I have half an hour messing around trying to help out at home as much as I can. Breakfast is a banana and a bottle of water every day.

Sometimes I will take the kids to school if Debs has to go into work earlier but usually it is Debs who will take the kids.

I tend to arrive at the office about 8/8.15am. Usually it is a nice easy drive getting into Chester.

I am a big lists man, I write lists in my paper notepad each day so I know where I am up to and what my day involves.

I find writing lists is a great way to record your ideas and also so you’re not up at night worrying about what needs to be done the next day. It certainly helps me to get a good night’s sleep every night anyhow.

Roughly 50% of my time is spent in the office and the rest of the time I am out and about meeting with businesses and prospective clients.

We receive lots of new enquiries each week and we like to help out as much as we can where possible.

I’m just not that organised when it comes to making lunch as I never know where I’m going to be to eat it.

So it generally tends to be an M&S sandwich, very handy with M&S being located next door to us.

Home time varies each day, some days I have to get back to take Aimie to dancing or Jack to football.

But really it depends what I am doing in the evening and what time it takes me to complete all the jobs on my list.

What do you wear to do your job? I wear a suit every day and I am a very big shoe man. I always have a decent pair of shoes. I spend a lot of money on my shoes. Always shiny and always classic English, I’m a big Oliver Sweeney fan. I always look at people’s shoes!

What is the favourite part of your job? Building relationships and helping businesses is key for me. All my clients are different so you never know what you’re going to learn about a particular industry.

What is the least favourite part of your job? I tend to get an awful lot of emails, so at times it’s not very conducive to a healthy lifestyle!

What would be your dream job if you weren’t doing what you do now? I would be a sommelier in Italy tasting wine. Or I would be a luxury hotel suite tester, going around all the luxury hotels in the world. A combination of them both maybe!

How do you relax when you are not working? I like to cook. I do all the cooking at the weekend in our house. I like Saturday evening cooking and listening to Liza Tarbuck on Radio 2, she’s absolutely brilliant. Salmon linguine is probably my favourite thing to cook.

What is your favourite film? Silence of the Lambs

What is your favourite book? I don’t read as much anymore, but a classic book which l loved as a kid and now read to my children is The Twits by Roald Dahl

What is your favourite song? Prince – Purple Rain. I am a massive Prince fan and I have seen him a few times in concert

If a film was made of your life, who would you like to play you? Daniel Craig, as long as he was wearing nice shoes!

Have you had your 15 minutes of fame yet? I scored the winner in the cup final playing for school when I captained the team as a midfielder.

We want to hear from people from all walks of life – to take part, email leah.jones@trinitymirror.com.