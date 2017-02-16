Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The man whose body was found on the M53 has been named as 30-year-old Michael Daniel.

Mr Daniel, who was from Oxton, was discovered on the central reservation between junctions 2 and 3 on Thursday night (February 9).

Police closed a stretch of the motorway at about 7.15pm after receiving reports from drivers, and it was during a search of the carriageway that his body was located.

The M53 remained closed well into Friday (February 10), finally reopening after more than 20 hours.

Officers from Merseyside Police continue to conduct enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A force spokesman said: "The investigation into this matter is on-going and officers from the Matrix Roads Policing Investigation Team are continuing to appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident to contact 0151 777 5747 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."