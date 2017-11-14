Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port man whose violent and anti-social behaviour made his neighbours' lives 'a misery' had been given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

Ranjit Virdi, 59, formerly of Victoria Road, Ellesmere Port, was handed the order at Chester Magistrates’ Court on November 9 relating to a series of incidents centred on his former address which had a 'significant effect on the community'.

The order prevents him from entering Victoria Road, using or threatening violence, using abusive language in public or towards anyone, being drunk in a public place and having an open container of alcohol in public unless he is in licensed premises.

PC Graeme Morrison said: “Virdi had been making his neighbours lives a misery with his abusive and violent behaviour when he was drinking. There have been more than 65 incidents involving Virdi at this address since 2013 and it is clear he has no regard for those affected by his actions.

“In August we served a closure notice on this address and he has since left the area. The Criminal Behaviour Order placed on him will ensure that he no longer causes a nuisance to his previous neighbours but, also, if his behaviour continues in this appalling manner the police have the extra powers to step in sooner.”