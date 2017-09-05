The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after suffering a head injury when he fell from the top of the Pepper Street NCP car park in Chester city centre.

Cheshire Police have confirmed the casualty remains in a ‘critical condition’ this morning following the incident yesterday teatime (Monday).

He was flown to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool which is the major trauma centre for the Merseyside and Cheshire regions.

Officers were alerted shortly before 5pm on Monday (September 4) because of ‘concerns for the safety of a man’ at the car park.

On arrival they discovered a male had fallen from the top of the car park and landed on Volunteer Street.

North West Ambulance Service sent two rapid response vehicles, an ambulance, a senior clinician and requested the air ambulance , which landed at the racecourse.

The casualty was conveyed to the helicopter before being flown to Aintree Hospital. The ambulance service confirmed the patient suffered a head injury. Forensic experts also attended the scene.