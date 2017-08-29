Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thug wearing a red wig and tam o'shanter hat viciously assaulted a man outside a pub in Chester.

At around 7.40pm on Saturday (August 26), outside The Commercial Hotel on Northgate Street, a 26-year-old man was struck in the face with a glass bottle by a man wearing unusual attire.

He is described as a white man, aged between 20-30 years old, of slim build with short dark hair and was wearing a tam o'shanter hat, red wig, white top and a red kilt when the incident happened.

The offender fled the scene after assaulting the victim.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information about the incident.

The victim was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with injuries including a laceration to his face and has since been discharged.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident 901 of August 26. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.