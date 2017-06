Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been taken to hospital following an incident in Upton this afternoon (Monday, June 12).

Rapid response vehicles and the North West Air Ambulance landed at Dicksons Drive just before 1.30pm and attended an address on the street.

There is no further information at this stage but a North West Air Ambulance spokesperson confirmed to The Chronicle that they attended the scene and that a male patient was taken by land ambulance to Aintree University Hospital.