A man in his forties was taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the M56 yesterday (Monday, July 18).

The eastbound carriageway between J14 A5117 (Hapsford) and J12 A557 (Runcorn) was blocked in both directions following the incident involving two cars and a motorcycle, which was reported at around 5pm.

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said a man in his mid-forties was taken to Wythenshawe Hospital by rapid response vehicle shortly after 6pm but he was not seriously injured.

There were no other casualties.