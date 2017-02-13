Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was taken to hospital after being injured in a three-car crash on the A556 .

Emergency services were called out to the scene at about 6.30pm on Friday (February 10).

The road had to be shut between the Hartford Road junction and Davenham Roundabout.

Firefighters and paramedics gave the man first aid before he was taken to hospital.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The casualty, a man, was then taken to hospital by ambulance as firefighters made the scene safe."

M56 delays

Cheshire Police have been called out to reports of a 'cement mixer box' on the M56's central reservation.

Highways England were also asked to attend this morning (February 13) between junctions 14 and 12 eastbound.

For any commuters there is slow traffic in the area.

