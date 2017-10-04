Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was subject to a terrifying attempted armed robbery in Helsby .

Police are appealing for anyone who might have witnessed the incident near the shops on Chester Road at 10.35pm on Thursday (September 28).

The victim had been walking along Chester Road towards Elton when he was approached by two men who asked him the time.

Seven other men then appeared behind the victim, demanding his phone and one of the men produced a knife before the victim managed to run off and seek help from a nearby house.

The victim has given a description of four of the suspects - the first male was white, about 18-years-old, 5ft 5ins tall wearing a black baseball cap with a grey jumper. He was clean shaven and had a Liverpool accent.

The second male was white, 5ft 8ins tall, about 18-years-old with blonde spiky hair, and was wearing a red jumper, black jeans and white trainers. He was clean shaven.

The third male was white, about 19-years-old, 5ft 8ins with longish blonde hair and a freckle underneath his left eye. He wore a black cap, a dark blue waterproof and black tracksuit bottoms.

And the fourth male was white, 21-years-old, 5ft 7ins wearing a leather jacket and black jeans with white trainers.

Detective constable Justin Jones from Cheshire Police said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim and we are appealing for anyone who saw a large group of men on Chester Road, Helsby on that evening.

"Knife crime is extremely serious and we are appealing for help from the public to trace those responsible.”

If you have any information about the incident then please call 101 quoting incident number 1050 of the 28 September or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 .