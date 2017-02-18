Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Games come thick and fast in the National League, but Ryan Astles has been ever present for Chester FC this season.

The powerful defender has missed just 45 minutes of action in 36 games.

Astles came off injured at half time during the 5-0 thrashing of Dover Athletic on October 1.

Both the 22-year-old and winger Elliott Durrell have appeared in each of Chester's games this 2016/17 campaign.

Manager Jon McCarthy clearly trusts him at the heart of the back four.

Undoubtedly his best moment was the late volleyed equaliser at Tranmere Rovers at the beginning of November.

The Birkenhead-born big man showed superb technique to apply the finish and sprinted off to celebrate with a knee slide in front of the travelling support at Prenton Park.

Astles also netted in the 5-2 loss against Lincoln City two weeks earlier and has picked up four bookings on the season.

The centre half has been a mainstay throughout regular changes to the Blues back four.

Watch Ryan Astles's interview with the Chronicle from earlier in the season below:

Both Blaine Hudson and Sam Hughes have had spells as his defensive partner, while the full back spots have surely not been as settled as McCarthy would have liked either.

Astles, who joined from Northwich Victoria in January 2016, anchored Chester's run of seven straight clean sheets earlier in the season.

Most would agree the Blues have been good defensively, despite a slip in recent weeks. Their total of 43 goals conceded is the 13th best in the National League.

The 22-year-old looks to have found a home after bouncing around for a few years since leaving Wigan Athletic in 2013.

Durrell has 33 starts and three sub appearances for Chester across the National League, FA Cup and FA Trophy.

The winger has become a key man for McCarthy since crossing the border from Wrexham in the summer.

