A man was fatally struck by a train in Acton Bridge near Northwich on Tuesday night (March 21).

The victim's identity has not yet been confirmed, and his death is currently being treated as 'unexplained'.

In a statement confirming the tragic news, British Transport Police said: "BTP officers were called at around 8.55pm yesterday to reports that a

person had been struck by a train around Acton Bridge area.

"Sadly a person was found to have died.

"Officers are working to identify the person and inform their next of kin."

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is under way.

The train involved is understood to be a London Euston-bound Virgin service.

Rail lines between Warrington Bank Quay and Crewe were blocked for over two hours while emergency services attended the scene.