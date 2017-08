Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident in Blacon this weekend.

North West Ambulance and officers from Cheshire police were called to Wyndham Road at around 4pm on Saturday (August 12) after receiving reports of a 'disturbance'.

A Cheshire police spokesperson told The Chronicle that a 29-year-old man was taken to Aintree Hospital with serious injuries but said they do not believe he was the victim of an assault.