A man has been found dead in Chester this morning (Monday, May 22).

Dunkirk Lane near Capenhurst was closed in both directions as police attended the scene at 9.50am.

The sudden death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Cheshire police spokesperson said: "Officers were called at 9.50am on Monday, May 22, to reports of a sudden death on Dunkirk Lane in Chester.

"Officers attended the scene and a man was found deceased. The death is not believed to be suspicious and a case file will be prepared for the coroner."