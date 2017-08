Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man will appear at court today (Friday, August 25) charged with a burglary at a house in Chester city centre.

Andrew McDonald, 33, was arrested after a warrant was executed yesterday morning (Thursday, August 24) at an address in Walpole Street, Chester, where he lives.

McDonald will appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court.

The charge relates to an early-hours burglary which took place at a house in Upper Northgate Street on Sunday, August 13, between 4.15am and 8.30am.