A victim's bank account was targeted during a distraction theft in Northwich last month.

Police have charged a man following the incident on Bateman Road, Lostock on March 7 which saw money being taken from the victim's account.

George Knowles from Winsford was charged last week and has been released on bail.

He will appear at Chester Crown Court on Thursday 27 April.