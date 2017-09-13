Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Cheshire Oaks worker Tyler Denton.

Tyler, 25, died following a disturbance in Rhyl on Saturday night (September 9).

Redvers James Bickley, of Llys Aderyn Du in Rhyl, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth when he appeared before Llandudno Magistrates Court this morning (September 13).

In addition to the murder charge, he is accused of three counts of attempted murder of Tyler’s sisters Cody and Shannen and her dad Paul.

Bickley was remanded into custody and will appear at Mold Crown Court on Thursday (September 14).

DCI Neil Harrison said: “This tragic incident took place in Llys Aderyn Du, Rhyl, at around 11.45pm on Saturday.

"If anyone has information that may assist the investigation they should contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting incident number RC17138247."