A man has been arrested over racist abuse from the stands during Chester FC 's derby clash with Wrexham.

Wrexham player Ntumba Massanka tweeted he had been targeted after coming on as a substitute in the second half.

The 20-year-old Burnley loanee said he would 'forever smile and laugh at the minority'.

A crowd of almost 4,000 witnessed the 1-1 draw between the cross-border rivals at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on Saturday (January 21).

A Cheshire Police spokesman said it was the only arrest made during their matchday operation, with the bubble match restrictions in effect.

He said: "We can confirm a man was arrested in relation to a racially aggravated public order offence.

"Officers are investigating the incident. He was the only arrest at yesterday's game."

Former Blues midfielder John Rooney's goal for Wrexham was cancelled out by a penalty from James Alabi.

There were ugly scenes on the pitch between the players and staff from both sides after the final whistle.

The fracas could lead to retrospective action from the Football Association.

Chester boss Jon McCarthy said: "I'm not going to name any names but it is clear that they started it, and then there has been a response which could hurt both teams."