A 24-year-old man was arrested after police uncovered a quantity of cannabis from a house in Blacon yesterday (Sunday, October 1).

Officers from Chester Local Policing Unit conducted a drugs warrant at an address on Dyserth Road at around 8am and recovered the Class B drug.

The man, who is local to the area, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

A Cheshire police spokesperson said he has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.