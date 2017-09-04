Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has suffered 'serious injuries' after he is believed to have fallen from the top of the Pepper Street NCP car park in Chester city centre.

Police were alerted shortly before 5pm today (Monday, September 4) about concerns for the safety of a man at the car park.

Officers attended the scene and found a male had fallen from the top of the car park and landed on Volunteer Street.

Cheshire Police spokesman Daniel Hind said the casualty was believed to have suffered serious injuries and was being taken to hospital. It is understood the air ambulance has landed at Chester Racecourse to airlift the patient to a specialist trauma unit.

Volunteer Street is currently closed in both directions as a result of the incident