A 21-year-old man has admitted killing Cheshire Oaks worker Tyler Denton – but denied her murder.

Redvers James Bickley is charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder, following a stabbing incident on a housing estate in Rhyl in September.

He formally pleaded not guilty at Mold Crown Court on Friday (October 27).

There were gasps from the public gallery when the pleas were entered, our sister site The Daily Post reports.

But the court was told Bickley accepted causing the injuries.

He appeared at a plea hearing via a live television link from Manchester prison.

Judge Rhys Rowlands set a time table for the trial, which has been fixed for March 5 next year.

A murder trial is estimated to take seven days.

Bickley, of Llys Aderyn Du in Rhyl, was charged following stabbings in Rhyl on Saturday night, September 10.

Bickley denied the murder of 25-year-old Tyler Denton, and the attempted murder of her father and two sisters from Rhyl, Paul Denton, and Cody and Shannen Denton, who all required hospital treatment.

Defence barrister Nigel Power QC said he appreciated the not guilty pleas had caused some disquiet in the public gallery.

But he said his client accepted causing the injuries which led to the death of Tyler Denton and the injuries suffered by her sisters and father.

A pre-trial review will be held in February.

The defendant was remanded in custody. No bail application was made.