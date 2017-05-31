Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 21-year-old man alleged to have put a pensioner in hospital after a terrifying mugging will stand trial next month.

Lewis Frawley of Princes Road, Ellesmere Port, has been charged with robbery following the attack on the 67-year-old woman on Monday, May 22.

She had been using a walking frame to walk down Regent Street in Ellesmere Port when she was approached from behind by a man on a mountain bike as she neared the junction of Earls Gardens.

The man grabbed her handbag, which caused her to fall to the floor, and and cycled away.

She was left with cuts and abrasions to her legs and was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital where she remained in a stable condition.

There has been no official update from police on her current condition.

Frawley was arrested by Ellesmere Port CID on May 26 in relation to the attack and appeared at Chester Magistrates Court the following day facing one charge of robbery.

He has been remanded in custody and will stand trial at Chester Crown Court on June 27.