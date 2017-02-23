Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Malpas horse groomer Elisha Whittington has been named as one of Britain’s most exceptional racehorse carers.

The 17-year-old won the David Nicholson Newcomer Award at a glamorous ceremony in London last night (Monday, February 20).

She scooped a £2,000 prize for herself and £2,000 for Manor House Stables where she works, along with an all expenses paid trip to Dubai.

Elisha, a British Racing School graduate, told event organisers British Horseracing Authority that the award was very special to her.

“I come from a non-racing background. I had a goal and I achieved it. Now I’m waiting for my first ride and I’m an apprentice [jockey].

“It just shows if you drive forward and work hard and you’re determined you can get where you want to go.”

She described the team at Manor House Stables as a ‘second family’ and said she ‘couldn’t have asked for a better yard to work at’.

The 13th annual Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards hosted by ITV Racing’s Ed Chamberlin were held at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower Hotel.

They recognise the dedication and skill of stable staff nationwide who provide first class care for the 14,000 racehorses in training.