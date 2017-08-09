Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The end of year assembly at Bishop Heber High School in Malpas is always a celebratory occasion.

This year was no exception as the school welcomed two special guest musicians to perform with two of the school’s aspiring musical students.

Declan Fowles (drums) and Lucas Humphreys (vocals and piano) are both studying GCSE music and have just completed Year 10.

For the past few months they have been working with local musicians Rob Potter and Simon Jones (formely of The Verve and Gorillaz live band).

Under the band name Class of 18, they are due to release their first single in the coming weeks.

Together, they performed two songs in the assembly – Not So Far and Lake of Fire.

Head of performing arts Stephen Ferrelly said: “It’s fantastic to hear our students playing alongside professional musicians - a real inspiration.”