An ambulance has been involved in a collision with two cars in Chester this afternoon (Friday, November 17).

Police were called to reports of an accident on Wrexham Road about 3.50pm.

Social media reports indicate the crash happened Chester inbound, just before the Overleigh roundabout. The incident is causing serious traffic disruption in the area.

Cheshire Police spokeswoman Rachel Hayes said: "The collision involved an ambulance and two cars and occurred in the direction of Chester.

"Emergency services attended the scene and there are not believed to be any injuries."

North West Ambulance Service was unable to provide details in relation to the incident. A spokeswoman could not confirm whether one of its ambulances was involved or if it was on a 999 call when the collision occurred.

Aimi Waters tweeted: "Crash not long happened on Wrexham Road heading into Chester. Avoid, road completely blocked by ambulance at the moment."

Stagecoach bus company apologised on Twitter that its PR1 service is 'experiencing delays' due to the accident on Wrexham Road.