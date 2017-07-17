Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major road in Blacon will be closed for up to five days this week.

Melbourne Road will be off limits to drivers each day between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm until iron work adjustment work is finished- which may cause headaches for the school communities of Blacon High and JH Godwin Primary Schools, which are located on the road.

Pupils are due to break up for summer later this week, but until then, to get to school they will have to use diversion routes through Adelaide Road, Auckland Road and Western Avenue until the work is finished.

Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) have advised that buses 1 and 1A will be unable to serve Melbourne Road or Auckland Road during the works and buses will operate direct along Western Avenue.

Passengers are advised to board on Western Avenue or Blacon Point Road.

Melverly Drive in Blacon is also closed for a maximum of five days, to carry out the same works.