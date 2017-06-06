Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lorry has overturned on the M6 in high winds crossing the Thelwall Viaduct.

Drivers could be hit by delays of more than an hour and a half according to Highways England.

Three of four lanes are closed northbound between junctions 20 and 21 on Tuesday (June 6).

This is just north of where it meets the M56 at J19, with the queues also beginning to affect those heading east.

Fuel has been spilled onto the carriageway after the crash at about 10am.

Initially the M6 had been closed entirely, but the inside lane is now open allowing some traffic to flow through.

The northbound tailback currently stretches back more than five miles to Knutsford.

Highways added the clear up might not be complete before 6pm.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey.

Have you been affected by this? If it is safe and legal tweet us @ChesterChron.